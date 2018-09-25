Cranswick announces plastic waste progress since April’s WRAP Plastic Pact Launch

For this week’s Recycle Week celebrations, Cranswick is sharing the progress the company has made since announcing its own leading plastics pledge in February and becoming a founding signatory of the UK Plastic Pact in April.

Proving that a closed loop circular economy is possible in 2018, Cranswick will be working with Klöckner Pentaplast to show the process in action throughout Recycle Week.

Plastic collected during the week at specific Cranswick sites will be recycled into new recyclable packaging for the meat producer, such as trays for meat.

Alongside this, Cranswick will be running an incentivised internal Deposit Return Scheme, which will educate stakeholders on the simplicity, significance and achievability of the Circular Economy during recycle week.

Klöckner Pentaplast joined Cranswick on the panel at a recent World Environment Day plastics event at Canary Wharf which was attended by major retailers, packaging suppliers and food manufacturers. Here Cranswick urged its industry peers to reduce the types of plastics used to make recycling easier and the plastics company highlighted a shortage of PET to recycle into RPET.

Cranswick says other milestones reached since they joined the Plastics Pact include, removing 450 tonnes of plastic through targeted reduction initiatives and reducing corrugated packaging by 35 tonnes.

The company has also moved to 100 per cent recyclable trays for all gourmet sausage packaging and are on track to become a PVC free business by the end of this year.

Through their collaboration with Klöckner Pentaplast and other plastic suppliers all Cranswick plastic trays will be made from 100 per cent recyclable materials, either RPET or mono PET by January 2019.

Jim Brisby, Group Commercial Director of Cranswick, said “Recycle Week is a great chance to look at the progress Cranswick has made in making the circular economy a reality. Through our peer-to-peer collaboration, I’m glad to see we are not just talking about change, but taking real steps in making it happen, and fast.”