Cranswick collaborate with Canary Wharf for World Environment Day

Cranswick has announced it will sponsor and speak at a cross-sector panel discussion, Breaking The Plastic Habit, as part of World Environment Day on 5th June 2018.

The panel will include experts and industry leaders at the forefront of the single-use plastic debate, discussing myths and actions of change in the use of single-use plastic through collaboration and action.

Cranswick recognise that alone, no single organisation can drive change and have assembled, with Canary Wharf, a heavyweight combination of panellists from all the key sectors; retailers, environmental groups, packaging suppliers and other manufacturers.

The panel includes Fiona Ball of Sky Group, Tor Harris of Waitrose, Ian Schofield of Iceland and Hugo Tagholm of Surfers Against Sewage.

Jim Brisby, Group Commercial Director at Cranswick says, “We need the circular economy to become a reality. It’s very well talking about ideas and solutions, but the time to act is now.”

“After the outstanding engagement with the Canary Wharf community at World Environment Day 2017, it is clear that single-use plastic is our biggest concern,” Steve Greig, Co-Managing Director, Canary Wharf.

"It is our hope that ideas from the panel debate will facilitate a movement that pushes the boundaries of current trends in technology, media and advocacy for the sustainability of our planet.”

Cranswick has launched its own initiative, Second Nature, at the beginning of 2018.

The strategy includes being a friend of Champions 12.3, signing up to the Courtauld Commitment 2025, announcing its Plastic Pledge and releasing its own whitepaper discussing Radical Transparency in the food industry.