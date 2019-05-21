Cranswick leads the wave of change against plastic waste on first anniversary of UK Plastic Pact

As one of the very first signatories of The UK Plastics Pact, Cranswick has announced the in the 12 months since the pledge it has removed 703 tonnes of plastic from across the group, providing themselves as pioneers in the fight against plastic waste.

Progressing the work of the Pact as part of its Second Nature sustainability strategy, Cranswick has delivered true action against the initial pledge.

This progress reaffirms its much-stated belief that innovation, investment and continued alliances, through initiatives such as The UK Plastics Pact, are key to achieving results.

Committing to working collaboratively to transform the UK plastics packaging sector by 2025 as part of the Pact, other action Cranswick has taken in the last 12 months includes eliminating PVC from all packaging, investing in machinery to manage the change from non-recycled to recyclable plastics, improving on-pack recycling guidelines, and including a minimum of 65 per cent recycled content in trays.

Jim Brisby, Cranswick’s Group Commercial Director, said: “At Cranswick, we are proud to have cut 703 tonnes of plastic from our business so far over the last 12 months. However, we recognise that we are still at the start of this journey.”

“The time for change is now and as an industry, we must move faster. This is why tackling the issues surrounding plastic packaging is such a vital area in our sustainability strategy, Second Nature. Collectively, we can make a difference.”