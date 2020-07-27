“Create the next generation of innovators” Make UK tells manufacturers following Government apprenticeship incentive

× Expand MakeUK

Make UK is calling out to manufacturers to create “the next generation of innovators” following the announcement of a Government ‘apprenticeship giveaway’ scheme.

From August 1st the Government will pay employers £2,000 for every new apprentice aged 18-24 they take into their business to train in the latest skills and technologies available in manufacturing. And there is a £1,500 bonus for companies which hire apprentices aged 25 and over.

Make UK says it can offer training for the whole “pathway of success”, taking new employees from totally unskilled and straight from school at trainee level, through apprenticeship levels one, two and three –all the way to a full university degree.

Employers have cited a lack of relevant and accessible training provision as a major barrier to having an apprentice in the past. But now Make UK can deliver training digitally, making it even easier for young people around the country to access our high-quality training remotely no matter where they are based.

Getting hold of the right funding can also prove difficult for companies, but the new Government cash is available to all employers.

Stephen Mitchell, Director of Apprentices and Technical Training Make UK said: “What better time is there to do this and create new apprenticeship opportunities within your business?

“We have a list of over 2,500 young people clamouring for the chance to do an apprenticeship, but we are unable to find a company to sponsor them through the course, so they are unable to start. There is definitely the demand from talented young people desperate to start a career in engineering, but we need more companies to take up this challenge.

“Make UK is able to help businesses secure all the funding available, taking a burden away from them and making the process easy for them. Engineering is a well-paid profession, with some of the brightest young minds waiting for their chance to become the next generation of innovators and creators, taking the very latest technologies back to their parent companies.”