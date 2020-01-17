Cromwell Polythene purchases compatible polythene operation to expand recycling expertise

Cromwell Polythene, a recycling specialist, is expanding its operations following the purchase of Moorgreen Flexible Packaging from Duo Plastics Limited.

The sale was made to Vickers-Lee Holdings Limited, owners of Cromwell Polythene and will enable all parties involved to enhance their sustainable solutions for customers.

The company believes the purchase is consistent with Cromwell’s strategy to lead the way in supplying high-quality products with low environmental impact, for the capture and containment of resources for recycling.

It follows Cromwell Polythene’s recent move into its purpose built headquarters and distribution facility at Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Whilst the trading name will change to Cromwell Plastics Recycling, the Moorgreen business will continue to trade as previously, with the transfer of all business interests from Duo. All staff have been retained and some new jobs will be created with the addition of new conversion lines for bag-making.

James Lee, managing director of Cromwell Polythene said: “We have enjoyed a good business relationship with Moorgreen for over 20 years. The business is a good fit with the Cromwell group, they have excellent operations and employees are committed to the business. We are looking forward to more investment in the Alfreton site, to strengthen our UK recycling and manufacturing, furthering our ambitions to help grow the circular economy.”

Anthony Brimelow, Commercial Director at Duo UK, added: “We have seen a significant increase in client demand for products using recycled polythene to create more sustainable packaging solutions. To handle this increase in demand, the business made the decision to sell its partner company Moorgreen Flexible Packaging in Derbyshire to Cromwell Polythene, and will invest the funds from the sale into the expansion of our site in Manchester to accommodate the new machinery."

“As the industry is heading towards utilising a higher percentage of recycled content and reducing dependency on virgin materials, these decisions are pivotal for our future success. The expansion of our Manchester site has come at the right time for the business and will allow us to respond to our customers’ changing requirements.”