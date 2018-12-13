Danone and Ecosurety partnership to boost recycling traceability

Danone has announced a new partnership with recycling compliance scheme Ecosurety.

The three-year deal will see Ecosurety manage Danone’s packaging and waste recycling obligations in UK.

Ecosurety says in line with its core business model, it will prioritise the purchase of Danone’s PRN’s from UK reprocessors to ensure reinvestment into the UK’s recycling system.

In this way, Danone will help to support innovative new recycling techniques and the building of new recycling capacity

Danone currently recycles more than 80 per cent of its used packaging and is working to further improve this through its new partnership with Ecosurety.

Caroline Winters, Director of public affairs at Danone, said: “Ecosurety’s approach to traceability and tangible reinvestment in the recycling sector resonated with our own environmental business objectives. This is the start of an impactful new partnership and we look forward to working with Ecosurety.”

James Piper, Managing Director of Ecosurety commented on the new deal, ae: “Ecosurety are determined to show that recycling compliance doesn’t need to be perceived of as a tax but, rather, a positive feedback system that benefits producer, consumer and planet. We’re delighted that Danone recognise this, and the long-term potential of our business approach. Danone is a company that shares many of our sustainability objectives and it is great to have them on board.”