DASANI announces sustainable innovations with the launch of HybridBottle

DASANI has announced it will roll out a next-generation lineup of recyclable, reusable and package-free options.

The range will be anchored by the first-ever HybridBottle in the US made with a mix of up to 50 per cent plant-based, renewable material (PlantBottle) and recycled PET (rPET).

These 20-oz. bottles will launch nationwide in mid-2020 and will include on-pack messaging educating people about HybridBottle technology and encouraging them to recycle.

HybridBottles contains up to 30 per cent recycled PET, 21 per cent PlantBottle and 49 per cent virgin PET.

DASANI will continue to lightweight its packaging to reduce the amount of virgin PET plastic sourced by the Coca-Cola system.

Lauren King, brand director, DASANI said: “Collectively, we agreed that these innovations make sense not only from a sustainability perspective, but also from a business perspective. They’re the right thing to do for our brand, the environment and the bottom line.”