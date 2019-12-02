Dassault Systèmes recognised as a leader for the third consecutive year in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for MES Report

Dassault Systèmes has been recognised as a leader for the third consecutive year in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for MES Report.

Dassault Systèmes and DELMIA believes the recognition received is reflective of the continued positive response they are receiving on its vision, technology, and ability to provide mid-market manufacturers with a closed loop design to manufacturing solution.

With DELMIAWORKS (formerly known as IQMS) and SOLIDWORKS, mainstream manufacturers have a unified Dassault Systems platform to digitally connect engineering, manufacturing, and business processes.

Dassault Systèmes Manufacturing Operations Management solutions, DELMIA and DELMIAWORKS, powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, help industries and service providers deliver sustainable manufacturing across their networks, from the largest of enterprises to the smallest makers and innovators.

By closing the gap between the virtual world of design and manufacturing, DELMIAWORKS helps manufacturers eliminate inefficiencies on their plant floor to meet customers’ demands for shorter lead times, zero defects, and lower costs, while still ensuring profitability.