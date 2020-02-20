Daventry Thermoforming makes further investment in Ridat technology

Daventry Thermoforming is benefitting from increased efficiency and flexibility, thank to innovative technology developed by Ridat.

Ridat has supplied Daventry with a new Ridat 4848ATF, a heavy duty automatic reel-fed large format thermoforming machine, and a Ridat 546RCP Roller Cutting Press, which was specially adapted for Daventry Thermoforming’s needs.

Tony Lewis, Managing Director at Daventry Thermoforming, said: “I had no hesitation in opting for Ridat. We chose them over other competitors as we liked what we saw.”

“The thermoformer purchased we great value for money and very well built. The Ridat thermoformers suit our production of a variety of parts for this automotive industry along with various packaging for DIY stores.”

“I would recommend Ridat and I believe they build a good and reliable machine at the right price, while still remaining competitive in today’s marketplace.”