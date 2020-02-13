David Bailey joins Composites UK as CEO

Composites UK has announced that David Bailey will be joining as the CEO of the Association.

Bailey brings a wealth of experience of advanced engineering, manufacturing, research and technology, skills planning and development, and supply chain improvement to the role.

Ben Wilson, Chairman of Composites UK, said: “As Composites UK looks to strengthen the value we add for members and take the Association forward, the Board felt it vital to have someone with David’s calibre to harness the Composites UK team’s strengths whilst focusing on further improving our membership proposition and supply chain opportunities across the growing composites sector in the UK.”

“We are really excited to have him on board.”

Bailey said: “I am hugely excited about this new opportunity to work with the members of Composites UK, helping them to improve their businesses, gain exposure to new customers and markets, and ultimately to do more business.”

“I hope that my addition to the Composites UK team will help lift the capability of the organisation to the next level.”