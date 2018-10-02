Davis-Standard invests $2 Million to expand feedscrew manufacturing capacity

Davis-Standard is installing its fourth CNC machining centre at its facility in Pawcatuck, Connecticut, to support ongoing growth in feedscrew manufacturing.

The $2 million (approximately £1.5 million) investment will further boost production efficiency and will enable Davis-Standard to increase feedscrew production by over 25 percent.

× Expand Davis-Standard The additional machining centre is expected to boost Davis-Standard’s feedscrew production by over 25 percent.

The additional centre is a Weingartner Pickup 700 Whirler, capable of machining feedscrew sizes that comprise 80 percent of Davis-Standard’s screw volume, including feedscrews from 1.5 inches (38mm) to 6 inches (152mm) in diameter and in lengths up to 207 inches (5,200mm).

Feedscrew cycle time reduction is also supported by the machine, enabling the company to improve delivery times and maintain a steady stock of feedscrews in various sizes and finishes.

The machining centre is expected to be operational by mid-October.

“This investment reflects our continued commitment to best practices in manufacturing and in supporting customers with best-in-class feedscrew technology,” said Mike Newhall, Davis-Standard’s Vice President of Operations.

“The CNC machining centre being installed is the same brand as our existing machines, Weingartner, which makes software programs and tooling interchangeable. We also have highly skilled machinists already trained to run this type of equipment. This will further add to our ability to meet customer demand and improve our overall responsiveness to our customer’s requirements.”