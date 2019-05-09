Davis-Standard launches 24/7 First Responder line

Davis-Standard has announced customers worldwide can now take advantage of a new 24/7 First Responder phone number 844-MYDAVIS (844-693-2847).

The company believes this central point of contact reflects Davis-Standard’s continued commitment to Comprehensive 360 Support of its global customers with technical, personalised and timely responses to all service inquiries.

By calling this number, customers can reach global support centres 24 hours a day to identify and quickly facilitate their requests.

In addition, translation services are available in English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish and Mandarin.

“Implementing 844-MYDAVIS is an important step in supporting our global customers with the sense of urgency needed to keep their production schedules without delay,” said Jim Murphy, President and CEO of Davis-Standard.

“Keeping up with our new brand standard, we are leading the way in providing solutions to support our customers’ uptime and competitiveness. The bottom line is, the customer wants to talk to the right person right away. We anticipate the addition of the 24/7 First Responder number (844-MYDAVIS) moves us closer to achieving that goal.”