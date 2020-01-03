Davis-Standard releases Model 3000A crosshead

Davis-Standard has released its Model 3000A crosshead for rubber hose applications, in an effort to continually improve system productivity through smarter technology.

The Model 3000A crosshead enables hose manufacturers to reduce scrap and attain faster start-up times for smaller lots.

Joe Wnuk, Vice President for Davis-Standard Elastomer and Profile Systems, said: “Every component on the Model 3000A is engineered to improve processing while providing cost savings.”

“There are production advantages when the crosshead is used as part of a fully integrated and automated elastomer line, or when used separately as a second step in the manufacturing process. In many cases, the return on investment can be realised in less than a year.”

“One of the best features of this automatic design is the precision adjustment. This contributes to material savings due to tighter tolerances within specifications.”

“This is especially valuable with frequent product and dimension changes, which are becoming more and more common in the industry. We look forward to seeing the benefits of the crosshead for customers worldwide.”