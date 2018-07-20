Decathlon visit RadiciGroup to focus on sustainability

The Decathlon sustainability team is currently spending a "sustainability week" in Italy, focusing on issues such as circular economy, eco-design, products with low environmental impact and renewable energy.

The annual meeting gathered together 60 Decathlon workers from all over the world who visited RadiciGroup Headquarters along with two production plants, to highlight an exchange of experiences in sustainability.

After a morning session "in the classroom" the delegation moved to the production sites of Villa d'Ogna (Bergamo) to see how polymerisation of nylon 6, yarn processing and engineering plastics manufacturing occur.

“We are very pleased that an important company like Decathlon is highly focused on sustainability and has decided to visit us,” said Marco De Silvestri, Marketing Director of RadiciGroup Comfort Fibres Business Area.

“Our meeting today demonstrates once again how sustainability should be planned and experienced throughout the supply chain, from the producer of raw materials to the large retailer, to reach a consumer who, let's not forget this, is increasingly informed and aware.”