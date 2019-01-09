Decline in car sales should offer wake-up call to policy makers, says SMMT Chief Executive

UK car registrations fell by 6.8 per cent in 2018, reflecting a turbulent twelve months that have put environmental goals at risk.

The new car market fell for a second year, with annual registrations falling to 2.37 million units, according to a survey by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The industry has called for new policies to be introduced to help grow sales of new low and zero emission cars as the ongoing diesel decline drives a second year of CO2 rises.

The registrations of plug-in cars reached a record level, but demand is falling behind the EU average as various incentives have been pulled.

The alternatively fuelled vehicles sector’s rise of 20.5 per cent was not enough to offset the shortfall of twenty-one consecutive months of diesel decline.

The shift away from diesel is undermining the sector’s efforts to address climate change, which underscores the challenge that industry and government face in meeting ambitious climate change targets.

Mike Hawkes, Chief Executive of SMMT, said: “A second year of substantial decline is a major concern, as falling consumer confidence, confusing fiscal and policy messages and shortages due to regulatory changes have combined to create a highly turbulent market. The industry is facing ever-tougher environmental targets against a backdrop of political and economic uncertainty that is weakening demand, so these figures should act as a wake-up call for policymakers.”