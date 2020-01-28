Dedicated drop event by Girlguiding Aberdeen and Styropack was a great success

Girlguiding Aberdeen and Styropack held a dedicated drop off event on Sunday 26th January and would like to say thank you to those who dropped off polystyrene.

The partnership between Girlguiding Aberdeen and Styropack aims to increase the recycling of polystyrene in the Granite City. It is part of their contribution to Girlguiding’s Future Girl Acts campaign to tackle plastic pollution.

Polystyrene is commonly used for fish boxes, organs for transplant and packaging of white goods. It is 98 per cent air giving it unique protective and insulating properties and is very lightweight.

Georgina Rolfe, lead volunteer for events and opportunities in Girlguiding Aberdeen, said: “Together, we have ensured that three large bags of polystyrene have been recycled. We are really proud of how much we have collected in just on one day.”

“Not many people know that it is 100 per cent recyclable or that we recycle it,” says Carol Lunan, Site Manager for Styropack Aberdeen.

“We are working to increase the amount of recycled content in our products but it is hard to do when polystyrene is not collected. This dedicated drop off event has allowed people to help get it recycled.”

The organisation says if you were not able to make it along to the recycling drop off, the Girlguiding Aberdeen Polystyrene Recycling Point is still open at Styropack, Craigshaw Road, West Tullos Industrial Estate, Aberdeen AB12 3AS.