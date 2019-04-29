Deliveroo launches trial of food container reuse service

Deliveroo has partnered with Oxford-based cleantech company Oxwash to trial a service where takeaway containers can be washed and reused.

The trial will begin in August and will involve Deliveroo workers picking up used containers so restaurants can wash and reuse containers for future use.

The trial will be used for Deliveroo and Oxwash to find the easiest customer experience ahead of a potential UK-wide rollout in 2020.

Customers can scan a QR code on the Deliveroo packaging to arrange the collection of the containers, or drop them off at collection points in their local area.

Dan Warne, UK Managing Director at Deliveroo, said: “Food delivery is one of the fastest growing industries in the world and at Deliveroo we’re proud to be the innovator, giving customers amazing food, restaurants extra business, and riders well-paid work.”

“We’re also proud to be able to extend our innovation to help reduce the usage of plastics and promote recycling to our customers.”