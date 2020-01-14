Dellner Bubenzer Group acquires Silentbloc UK

Sweden’s Dellner Bubenzer Group has complemented its polymer engineering company Dellner Woodville with vibration control specialists Silentbloc UK, as part of the Group’s strategic drive to pursue growth and new opportunities for its polymer solutions business.

The new Dellner Polymer Solutions division, incorporating Dellner Woodville and Silentbloc, will provide technologically advanced rubber fabrication and bonding solutions for a global market, in sectors including rail, industrial, defence, and oil and gas.

Dellner Woodville and Silentbloc are based just five miles away from each other, in Swadlincote and Burton on Trent respectively, with the new Polymer Solutions division having its headquarters in Burton on Trent.

Marcus Aberg, CEO of the Dellner Bubenzer Group, said: “With Dellner Woodville’s pedigree in polymer fabrication and Silentbloc’s expertise in rubber to metal bonding, this is the perfect partnership for us.”

“The two companies are geographically close and also share a strong focus on technological innovation and excellent customer service. We are delighted to welcome Silentbloc to the fast-expanding Dellner Bubenzer Group.”

Gary Shuttleworth, Managing Director of Dellner Woodville, said: “This partnership is great news for Dellner Woodville and is an important step forward in our strategic growth plans.”

“We are bringing together two technologically outstanding companies and I am looking forward to presenting an enhanced, streamlined offering for our customers.”