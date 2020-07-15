Dellner Polymer Solutions appoints new CEO to lead their UK-based Polymer Solutions Division

Sweden’s Dellner Bubenzer Group has appointed a new CEO to lead their UK-based Polymer Solutions Division.

Mikael Petersson joins the group from Swedish electromechanical gear specialist Swedrive, where he had been CEO for nearly seven years.

Prior to this, Petersson was sales director for two other Swedish companies – plastic injection specialist KB components and machine component manufacturer, the Rudhall Group.

Petersson said: “I am really excited to be joining the Dellner Bubenzer Group to lead Dellner Polymer Solutions. It offers amazing opportunities for our business, our suppliers and our customers alike.”

Dellner Polymer Solutions incorporates two UK companies, Dellner Woodville and Silentbloc and has its HQ in Burton on Trent, Staffordshire.

The division provides technologically advanced rubber fabrication and bonding solutions for a global market, particularly in the rail, industrial, defence, off-highway, oil and gas, mining, marine, power generation, chemical processing and furniture sectors.