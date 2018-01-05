Demand for new cars dropped over 2017 while electric car purchases zip into gear

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the trade body for UK car makers, has confirmed data from over 2017 showing automotive sales declined.

Demand for new vehicles fell by 5.7 per cent, with nine consecutive months of falling orders.

Diesel car demand plummeted by 17 per cent, as the increased focus on particulate pollution from diesel engines, and higher taxes on them dissuaded new car buyers from diesel purchases.

The electric car sector, though still small in comparison, took an encouraging leap over 2017, expanding to 120,000 registrations, a 34 per cent lift.

Overall, the Ford Fiesta and the Volkswagen Golf were the most popular new cars.

In Europe, sales of new cars in Germany rose 2.7 per cent to around 3.4 million.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “The decline in the new car market is concerning but it’s important to remember demand remains at historically high levels. More than 2.5 million people drove away in a new car last year, benefitting from the latest, safest, cleanest and most fuel efficient technology.

“…Consumers should be encouraged to buy the right car for their lifestyle and driving needs irrespective of fuel type – whether that be petrol, electric, hybrid or diesel as it could save them money.

“2017 has undoubtedly been a very volatile year and the lacklustre economic growth means that we expect a further weakening in the market for 2018. The upside for consumers, however, is some very, very competitive deals.”