Design Innovation in Plastics 2020 finalists await results

Six student finalists have presented their newly created products on the theme of urban living to a panel of judges at the finals of the Design Innovation in Plastics (DIP) competition, 2020.

Organised by the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and the Worshipful Company of Horners, and industry headline sponsored by high tech polymer manufacturer, Covestro, DIP this year challenged students to come up with a brand new product which would enhance life in a city environment, for use in flat or whilst commuting.

The finalists all presented their products via video conference in a day-long session presided by the panel of industry judges.

Richard Brown, chairman of judges, said: “The standard of presentations this year was high, and we were impressed by the effort and detailed research each individual had carried out. All the finalists had taken on board the judges’ guidance, improving and refining their original designs, and we feel that there are two or three that could, with further support, be viable products for the market.

The six finalists and their products are:

Ellen Dack – third year Product Design, Technological University Dublin

Complanter – an easy to use composting unit ideal for people living in confined spaces and which also functions as a planter for herbs.

Hannah Dempsey – third year Product Design, Technological University Dublin

Workspace – a personal ‘desk’ for students, which promotes better posture while being capable of being used in a variety of confined spaces.

Matthew Foord – third year, Product Design, Coventry University

His versatile Transforming Urban Trolley is designed to be used on trains and buses or open city streets as an alternative to single-use carrier bags. Made with components that are 100 per cent recyclable.

Matthew Shaw – third year Product Design, De Montfort University

Andas One – a smart device, which measures air quality, and helps the user to plan the cleanest and most direct route to walk, when in an urban area.

Kristen Tapping – fourth year Product Design, London South Bank University

Rolloe – bicycle wheel caps that actively purify the air, making for a cleaner ride for the user

Zihao Zhang – MSc Product Design, Brunel University

FREEFITNESS – A sustainable fitness dumbbell, which uses plastic bottles, providing the user with multiple options for doing an upper body workout.

First prize for the competition is a visit to the headline industry sponsor, Covestro, in Leverkusen, Germany, along with a cash prize.

In addition, each of the six finalists will receive a short industry placement with one of the supporting competition sponsors: Brightworks, Innovate Product Design, PDD and RJG Technologies.