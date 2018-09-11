Devine Chemical strengthens portfolio with new products

Devine Chemicals has launched a new range of products in its DeCAL portfolio to further enhance its offering of chemicals.

Devine Chemicals says due to an increased demand for its DeCAL product range, the firm has developed five new TiO2 grades to strengthen its position in the market.

These have been tailored for specific applications including plastics, coatings, inks and solvent borne coatings.

The new grades of TiO2 will support the firm’s strategic growth strategy and enable its customers to have a wider variety of TiO2 products to choose from to optimise their systems.

× Expand Devine Chemicals Dan Devine, Commercial Director at Devine Chemicals

The DeCAL Grades offer a wide range of thickeners, dispersing agents, wetting agents and defoamers for aqueous and non-aqueous systems, as well as acrylic polymers for inks and coatings and speciality water treatment chemicals.

“Our specialist knowledge combined with our technical focus allows us to react to the needs of our customers and the markets we serve by developing products which are not presently available,” said Dan Devine, Commercial Director at Devine Chemicals.

“This approach has enabled us to develop the five new Ti02 products which will play an integral role in increasing our market share on a national and international level.”

After conducting market research in the foreign construction market, Devine Chemicals says it has used its wealth of experience in dispersant polymer technology to recently develop superplasticisers for cementitious applications which provides customers with economical and workability benefits.