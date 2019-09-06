Diab Group signs long-term supply contract for core material with Vestas

Diab, a Ratos-owned company, has announced a five-year core material supply contract with Vestas, one of the world’s leading OEMs for wind turbines.

The company says the contract will utilise the capacity of several existing and new PET production lines, as well as existing IPN/PVC core material production lines, and is expected to deliver net sales of 200 - 250 million euro over the contract period.

The materials, Divinycell HP (PVC-based) and Divinycell PY (PET-based), Diab’s newest addition to its core material range, are designed and developed to meet blade designs in an optimal manner for high shear strength and low resin consumption.

Tobias Hahn, CEO at Diab, said: “This is an important contract for both parties, which further strengthens the long, but now intensified, cooperation and partnership between Vestas and Diab. We are increasing our PET production capacity on all continents to meet Vestas’ demands over the next five years, and we will continue our cooperation when it comes to technology and product development.”