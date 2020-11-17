Diageo recognised in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020 for third consecutive year

Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, has once again been recognised in the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020.

For the third consecutive year, Diageo has been ranked in one of the most prestigious environmental, social and governance (ESG) indices globally.

This achievement ranks Diageo in the top four beverage companies worldwide on ESG performance and is based on an in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance.

Ewan Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “In a year when everyone has had to come together to find new sustainable ways in which to operate in, I am delighted that Diageo has once again been recognised by such a prestigious index. I am grateful to all our employees, partners and community projects who have helped us to retain our position. It shows that sustainability runs throughout the entire company, from the grain of barley that is harvested right through to the glass that serves the finest Scotch.”

Diageo concluded its 2015-2020 Sustainability and Responsibility Goals earlier in 2020. It will announce its next 10-year action plan at the end of November 2020, continuing its focus on three core areas: promoting positive drinking; championing inclusion and diversity and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.