Digital Catapult launches Made Smarter Technology Accelerator and calls for manufacturing industry partners

Digital Catapult, the UK’s leading advanced digital technology innovation centre, has launched the Made Smarter Technology Accelerator by calling for medium and large manufacturing industry partners to participate.

The programme aims to help manufacturers solve some of their key challenges, as well as fast-forward and shape the UK’s technology adoption directly into industry.

Following successful onboarding, partners will work together to set the industry challenges which will see companies from the UK’s world-leading digital technology innovation community develop prototypes that ultimately answer and solve these problems.

The Made Smarter Technology Accelerator is currently seeking partners who have challenges in five programme themes:

Intelligent factory management and control

Intelligent product verification and validation

Transparent and data driven procurement

Digitally enabled factory workforce

Resource measurement and analytics

Focusing on these themes and intensifying the market of digital innovators will drive multiple outcomes for the manufacturing sector; to aid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, improve productivity, increase market capitalisation, export growth and accelerating sectors towards industrial net zero.

In return for match-funded financial contributions, partners will gain direct access to the outputs and learnings of the programme as well as have prototypes developed for challenges they set.

Dr Jeremy Silver, CEO of Digital Catapult said: “This last year has been incredibly difficult for many industries, and manufacturing has not escaped the impact of COVID-19. At the same time, the industry is grappling with the major global challenge of reaching net zero by 2050 and figuring out how technology can help to do that. The combination of these forces means that innovation and collaboration have never been more necessary. The Made Smarter Technology Accelerator is designed to help boost productivity and aid the recovery of industry. Ultimately, we hope this will lead to the creation of a more sustainable and resilient manufacturing sector in the UK.”

Jürgen Maier, Chair of Digital Catapult and Co-Chair of Made Smarter added: “In the tumultuous times we face, it can be tempting to simply cut costs rather than invest. Yet, in the long-term, this approach runs the risk of businesses getting left behind. For the UK manufacturing sector to thrive and become a world leader, we need to find ways to encourage innovation and adoption of digital technologies. The Made Smarter Technology Accelerator – and the wider Made Smarter national movement – is designed to do just that by fostering relationships between technology innovators and manufacturers to solve genuine industry challenges.”