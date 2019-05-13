Digitalisation in the C4 Verbund moves on to the next round

Evonik has launched its C4Buy online platform, with over 7000 tonnes of products sold on the platform, including MTBE, butadiene, and n-butane.

Performance Intermediates, a producer of C4-based materials for the rubber, plastics and speciality chemicals markets is currently working on the next module of the C4Connect online platform, C4Business.

On C4Business, customers can find an overview of their key figures with Performance Intermediates, as well as a collaboration facility for joint projects, and access to customer-related market insights.

Dirk Höhler, Head of Marketing and Sales at Performance Intermediates, said: “Making use of chemical and technological knowledge in collaboration with customers in the form of partnerships, and as a result, developing new products, services and technologies, is the formula for future success.”

“By working with the customer to jointly optimise and expand our online platform C4Connect, we are setting new standards in our markets and shaping the future of C4-based chemicals together with our customers.”

Waldemar Fuchs, Head of eBusiness Interfaces at Performance Intermediates, said: “In C4Business too, the focus is on the customer. The findings that we gain from the close collaboration are critical for further development.”

“Only this way can we develop solutions that provide added value to the customer. These solutions must fit seamlessly into the customers’ world.”