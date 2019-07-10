Disney launches new recycling initiative at Dubai International Airport

This July, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Disney Middle East are teaming up to raise awareness of recycling and the need to eliminate single-use plastics.

Toy Story 4 activity stations will be dotted around each of the airport’s four concourses where some of the eight million expected passengers will be shown how to transform recyclable materials into toys by making their own Forky, the unlikely hero from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4.

There will also be a competition to ‘Find Forky’ and win a family trip to Paris.

“This summer we are making the topic of recycling fun for children and the young at heart with some of the much-loved characters from Toy Story 4, by inviting them to bring their single-use plastics to our craft stations and helping them turn it into their own toy,” said Matt Horobin, director of brand engagement at Dubai Airports said.

“Last month we announced our intention to eliminate single-use plastics from all customer areas of our two airports and this is an interesting way of bringing our younger customers on the journey with us by showing them how important it is to be mindful of what we consider trash.”