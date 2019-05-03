DJ sets up zero-plastic initiative

Vivie-Ann Bakos, a DJ known as BLOND:ISH has set up a zero-plastic initiative, Bye Bye Plastic.

The aim of the scheme is for venues to stop using single-use plastics like straws, cups and bottles.

It includes encouraging artists to ask for "eco-riders" at shows and offering promoters a hotline service to get advice on the alternatives to using plastics.

She's adamant the scheme is realistic, but understands it will not be a quick fix, telling Radio 1 Newsbeat "nothing's going to change overnight".  

"Even though it seems like a huge task doesn't mean it's an impossible one. We're like the babysitter of the music industry. We've done a lot of the research for venues and can help hold their hands through the process.”

"Through small, actionable steps we can change this... it's a lot less overwhelming than it might seem to those on the outside. When I'm not doing music I'm talking about waste now - I had no idea this was my future."

Radio 1 Newsbeat reported, speaking ahead of a panel on dance music's impact on the environment hosted by Newsbeat at the Brighton Music Conference, Vivie-Ann explains her recent performance at Coachella spurred her on.

"Unless I was bringing it up I don't think a lot of people were talking about the plastic issue backstage. But when I did bring it up - agents, managers and DJs were super-excited to get on board and adopt the idea.”

"I don't know all the answers but I'm actively asking everyone about the topic."

When she's booked for a show, no matter how big or small, the DJ reminds promoters about the scheme.

It's all part of her outlook that a "generational shift" is needed around attitudes towards plastics at shows so that future headliners and event organisers can help "solve the issue".

"It's not easy to enforce... I wouldn't go as far to refuse a gig because I like to come with the advocate over activist approach.

"Millennials want to be attached to causes and purpose-driven missions and this is one they can do that with."

