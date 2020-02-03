DOMO Chemicals completes the acquisition of Solvay’s Performance Polyamides Business in Europe

DOMO Chemicals, a leading producer of high-quality engineering materials for a diverse range of markets, has announced that the company has completed its acquisition of Solvay’s Performance Polyamides Business in Europe.

The business includes Engineering Plastics operations in France and Poland, High Performance Fibers in France, and Polymer and Intermediates operations in France, Spain, and Poland.

Yves Bonte, CEO of DOMO Chemicals, said: “This acquisition is a significant milestone on our path to strengthen DOMO Chemicals’ nylon-based engineering materials business.”

“It is an important step in delivering our sustainable growth strategy by combining and leveraging on the unique technology, development, and design capabilities of our combined teams to become a major global service provider to our customers in our key markets of Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, and Consumer goods.”

“As a final step in the acquisition, we will now start our process of exploring and integrating the complementary strengths of the diverse teams and talents. Our prime focus will continue to be serving our customers’ needs and meeting their requirements as we set out to become a unique integrated Nylon 6 and 6.6 solution provider.”