DOMO Chemicals renames cfp flexible packaging to DOMO Film Solutions

DOMO Chemicals, a leading integrated high-quality material engineering company, has underlined its position as one of the main providers of nylon film solutions in Europe by renaming its business currently known at cfp flexible packaging to DOMO Film Solutions.

The purpose is to visibly incorporate the company within the DOMO Group brand identity and to clearly indicate its core business and related scope, providing customers with solutions based on more than 40 years of expertise and full upstream integration with the nylon 6 chemical chain.

The company has been part of the DOMO Chemicals Group since July 2014 and has operated a new German BOPA plant since 2018.

DOMO recently launched its new Nyleen brand, with a low carbon footprint compared to standard nylon film.

Managing Director Attilio Annoni said: “DOMO Film Solutions is committed to the sustainable future of nylon. The introduction of Nyleen is only the first step.”

“We want to go further, in the short term, the company will launch the first ever vertically recycled recyclable nylon films, and the film team is also developing strategic partnerships with the aim of investigating bio-based solutions.”

Jani Vuorenpaa, Business Development and Innovation and Sustainability Director, said: “Our message to the market is clear, we want to make nylon film environmentally sustainable and we set out to continually improve our production processes, designed to achieve, and maintain, our leadership in low carbon footprint nylon film.”