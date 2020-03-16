DOMO Chemicals to invest €12 million in new nylon plant in China

DOMO Chemicals has announced plans for a new state-of-the-art plant in Zhejiang, China.

The new plant will be capable of producing 50,000 tonnes of sustainable and innovative engineered nylon compounds each year.

The company signed a new factory project through a cloud contract with PingHu DuShan port Economic Development District on February 20th, and production is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.

DOMO Chemicals will invest €12 million in the new plant, which will have more than 11,500 m2 floor space.

The company plans to install multiple production lines at the first stage of the development, which would offer an estimated capacity of 25,000 tonnes per year, and there will be enough additional space available to cope with future demand requirements.

Ludovic Tonnerre, Vice President for Global Engineering Plastics at DOMO Chemicals, said: “DOMO Chemicals has only been operating in China since 2015, but we are growing rapidly.”

“Despite the current coronavirus challenges, we are confident that China will lead the world in embracing a future generation of sustainability and e-mobility solutions.”

“We are very grateful to the government and relevant departments for their patience and assistance and are confident in our long-term cooperation, relationships, and mutual opportunities.”