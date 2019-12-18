DOMO Film Solutions to source 100 per cent renewable energy for nylon film production

DOMO Film Solutions has announced that it will start sourcing 100 per cent renewable energy for the production of its nylon film from January 2020, reflecting DOMO’s continuous commitment to providing low-carbon nylon film.

DOMO Film Solutions has already achieved significant improvements in its precise carbon footprint assessment, as in 2018 its NYLEEN film to have a significantly lower carbon footprint when compared to standard nylon film.

In addition, DOMO Film Solutions benchmarking its nylon film’s CO2 emissions with standard production, whether done within or outside the European Union.

The results showed that DOMO emits up to 28 per cent less CO2 than standard production when producing nylon film.

This performance is based on three key traits distinguishing DOMO Film Solutions, upstream integration, green energy-mix, and logistical optimisation.

Attilio Annoni, Managing Director at DOMO Film Solutions, said: “Thanks to this reduction in carbon footprint, NYLEEN has made another step forward offering industry a sustainable nylon film solution as we continue to improve our production processes.”

“This family of nylon films has a proven low carbon footprint and this use of renewable energy will help to lower that even further.”