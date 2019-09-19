Donite Plastics set to revolutionise the Agri-Tech sector as it doubles turnover and jobs in two years

Donite Plastics, based in Saintfield, Northern Ireland, is set to revolutionise the Agri-Tech sector by applying plastic solutions to agricultural vehicles and equipment.

The company says it is employing their knowledge and skills in the thermoforming industry to replace metal and glass reinforced plastic (GRP) to a lighter, more robust material which is giving their customers a competitive edge.

As part of a five-year growth plan, Donite Plastics has recently expanded in the last two years with new premises in Saintfield, doubling its turnover and adding 20 new employees.

This week Donite has been at the National Ploughing Championship 2019 in Fenlow, County Carlow, a key event in the Agri-Tech calendar.

Stephen Kissick, business development manager at Donite Plastics, said: “We had parts on display on customers’ vehicles and equipment. Recently, we’ve been working with Grasstech and have supplied three different chainguards for one of their grazers.”

“The chainguards are exterior protective panels and what works for this customer is the assembly time and the lightweight, more robust, aesthetically pleasing, finished product. This is a reliable repeatable product that just needs bolted on, with no extra time wasting or trimming activities to make it fit.”

With the thermoforming process, there is design flexibility and you are not confined to flat panels like sheet metal components.

With no curvature constraints panels you can have complex geometry. The company is working very closely with Grasstech and already reviewing all GRP parts with the view to replacing them with thermoformed parts.

“I’ve no doubt that many manufacturers that work with GRP and metal will be looking at this process and how they can apply it to their products regardless of sector.”