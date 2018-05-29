Double promotion positions at Eagle Plastics

Eagle Plastics, Midlands based thermoplastics manufacturer and sheet material provider, has announced the promotion of two members of staff, Darren Clarke and James Ivison.

Darren Clarke, has had a succession of promotions from his initial role of Warehouse Operative, through to General Manager and now Managing Director.

James Ivison who has 10 years’ experience specifically within the plastic fabrication sector, has been promoted from Sales Manager to Sales Director and will oversee and lead the sales and marketing functions.

× Expand James Ivison (L) and Darren Clarke (R)

Clarke said: “This is a significant development within Eagle Plastics and a personal achievement for myself. With my practical experience and years’ service, matched by James’ technical knowledge, we will undoubtedly strengthen Eagle Plastics enabling us to support the ever-changing needs of our customers.”

Ivison added: “We are working on a number of projects currently that will help clients improve their ‘green’ credentials, as well as saving them money.”