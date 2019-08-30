Dow and Fuenix enter into partnership for the production of 100 per cent circular plastic

Dow has today announced an agreement with the Fuenix Ecology Group for the supply of pyrolysis oil feedstock, which is made from recycled plastic waste.

The feedstock will be used to produce new polymers at Dow’s production facilities at Terneuzen, Holland.

This agreement marks an important step forward to increase feedstock recycling, and is an example of Dow’s strategy to enable a shift to a circular economy for plastics by focusing on resource efficiency and integrating recycled content and renewable feedstocks into its production processes.

This agreement also contributes to Dow’s commitment to incorporate at least 100,000 tonnes of recycled plastics in its product offering sold in the EU by 2025.

Diego Donoso, Business President for Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, said: “We believe plastics are too valuable to be lost as waste and should be part of the circular economy.”

“With partners in South America, we have supported the development of construction materials made with recycled plastics for schools, and in Southeast Asia, Mexico, and the United States, we have built roads made with recycled made with recycled plastics.”

“This partnership with Fuenix is an important next step in moving us closer to the future we envision, which is the sustainable production of circular polymers.”

Sirt Mellema, CEO of Fuenix, said: “This partnership offers us the opportunity to scale up our technology. Our ambition is to ensure the value of plastic waste is fully used to create new, circular plastic while significantly reducing the global use of virgin raw materials and CO2 emissions.”

“We are excited to be working with Dow on this initiative and look forward to playing our part in helping to produce more sustainable materials.”