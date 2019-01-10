Dow announces Ana Carolina Haracemiv will lead Dow Polyurethanes in EMEAI

Ana Carolina Haracemiv has been announced as the head of Dow Polyurethanes in EMEAI as former head Jon Penrice becomes the President of Dow Asia Pacific.

Mr Penrice said: “Over the past seven years, I have had the privilege of representing Dow Polyurethanes in the EMEAI region. During this time I have seen the business evolve and grow, and I am proud to be leaving a legacy of a business that is delivering innovative solutions to customers with a strong focus on sustainability.”

Haracemiv, the former Dow Commercial Director for Polyurethenes and CAV, will be responsible for EMEAI regional business strategy development and the future growth agenda, regional implementation, as well as commercial leadership.