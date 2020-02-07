Dow calls for entries for 2020 Packaging Innovation Awards

Dow is launching its call for entries for the 2020 Packaging Innovation Awards.

Submissions for the international awards programme will be accepted from January 30th through to April 10th on the Packaging Innovation Awards website.

Last year’s programme featured over 250 entries from companies in more than 30 countries and resulted in eight Diamond Finalist winners, ten Gold Award winners, and 12 Silver Award winners.

Diego Donoso, Business President for Dow Packaging and Speciality Plastics, said: “The Packaging Innovation Awards are one of the best examples of Dow’s ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company in the world.”

“These awards bring the best minds in our industry together to showcase true innovations that will propel our society forward. I’m honoured that our company can facilitate this event and give these innovators and designers the recognition they deserve.”