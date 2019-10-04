Dow launches V PLUS PERFORM Alliance Programme for future-ready buildings

Dow has announced the launch of its V PLUS PERFORM (VPP) Alliance Programme.

The programme brings together technical and market expertise from across the value chain, and supports key stakeholders and specifiers in responding to the industry’s evolving needs for more sustainable and energy efficient buildings.

Its will support panel manufacturers in the design, testing, and launch of next-generation metal panels using Dow’s VPP insulation technology.

Alberto Mercati, EMEAI Senior Marketing Manager for Construction Insulation at Dow Polyurethanes, said: “Through the VPP Alliance Program, we’re providing customers a suite of know-how, capabilities, and strategic resources.”

“We’re enabling the creation of premium branded insulation metal panels that can contribute the environmental, near-zero energy standards in buildings, as well as to the comfort and safety of its occupants.”

Cyrillee Schenck, Europe DBL Sales Director at Dow Polyurethanes, said: “As a global leader in construction insulation, we strive for value growth partnerships with our customers and are constantly working on improvements in technologies and market approaches to achieve that.”

“The VPP Alliance Program is yet another example of our customer-centric approach to ensure we successfully work together on future differentiation.”