Dow, RB, and Drukpol.Flexo join forces for FINISH dishwasher detergents recyclable packaging

Dow, RB, and Drukpol.Flexo have collaborated to develop recyclable packaging for FINISH dishwasher detergents.

Using Dow’s polyethylene (PE) films, the stand- up pouch was designed for recyclability and end-of-life disposal into existing recycling streams.

The new packaging was tested with the “0 per cent perfume-free green line” of FINISH dishwasher detergent at German retailers and online through Amazon and received 4+ stars consumer feedback on product features and quality.

“The innovative mono-material pouch is yet another example of the power of collaboration,” said Karin Katzer, marketing director End Use for Dow’s Packaging & Specialty Plastics business.

“Through our Pack Studios network and design for recyclability solutions, we are helping brand owners move to a circular economy and deliver on their sustainability commitments.”

Krzysztof Krajewski, head of Packaging Innovation at RB, added: “RB is committed to reducing, reusing and recycling materials in our packaging. We constantly search for solutions to address plastic waste and believe that plastic packaging designed for recyclability is the way forward.”

“With this innovative mono-material pouch, we are able to offer consumers easy to use packaging with enhanced features. Our new packaging is supported by existing recycling waste management systems and because the packing is lighter in weight, we are also able to reduce transportation costs and emissions.”

Dow will be showcasing this solution as part of their design for recyclability portfolio and a broad range of products enabling a transition to a circular economy at K.