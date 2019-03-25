Dow showcases 3D-printable silicone elastomer for footwear customisation in Paris

Visitors to the interactive, experiential “Geek Mais Chic” exhibition at Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, a shopping mall in Paris, have become the first to experience the “just-for-me” benefits of a footwear customisation collaboration between Dow and Danish shoe brand ECCO.

The ECCO’s QUANT-U footwear customisation platform employs a 3D-printable liquid silicone rubber from Dow to design and print shoe midsoles onsite with a same-day turnaround, creating a new paradigm for shoe fit, comfort and performance.

Developed by the Innovation Lab of ECCO (ILE), this first-of-its-kind service combines the customer’s individual biomechanical data, SILASTIC 3D 3335 Liquid Silicone Rubber from Dow and additive manufacturing (3D printing) to produce silicone midsoles customised to the wearer’s foot shape and natural movements.

It is formulated specifically to combine the performance benefits of silicone elastomers with the design and processing advantages of liquid additive manufacturing. It has a low viscosity for smooth printing and a unique rheology for high resolution and accuracy.

The midsoles are odour-free and do not contribute to bacterial growth. They are water-repellent, yet breathable; are extremely durable; are machine washable; and have a long service life, even in adverse environments.

Charlie Zimmer, Global Strategic Marketing Director for Silicone Elastomers at Dow, said: “The QUANT-U collaboration showcases one of the infinite opportunities SILASTIC 3D-printable liquid silicone rubbers are opening up for designers seeking part design flexibility and the processing advantages of additive manufacturing along with the performance advantages of silicone rubber.”