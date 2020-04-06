Dow to expand hand sanitiser production in North America, Latin America, and Europe

Dow has announced that its facilities around the world have the necessary raw material handling, mixing, and packaging capabilities to produce hand sanitiser.

Dow does not typically produce hand sanitiser, but a large portion of the required raw materials are readily available at numerous Dow sites.

Dow’s asset flexibility allows for a meaningful volume of sanitiser to be produced with little to no impact to normal operations.

Jim Fitterling, CEO of Dow, said: “We are proud to put our global assets to work to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. The combined efforts of our five sites around the world enables us to produce and donate a tremendous amount of this much needed product to help protect human health and safety.”

“This effort has been made possible through the swift efforts of Team Dow, in collaboration with raw material suppliers, state and federal regulatory officials and volunteers. We intend to continue producing hand sanitiser as long as raw materials are available and supply is short.”