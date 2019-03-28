Dow to launch ComfortScience Centre of Excellence to help define the future of bedding

Dow Polyurethanes, a business division of The Dow Chemical Company (Dow), has announced the upgrade of their research and development labs in Horgen, investing in capabilities to create a ComfortScience Centre of Excellence for bedding solutions.

The company believes the centre of excellence will support and enhance Dow’s SleepStudio, also located in Horgen, where bedding value chain partners meet to collaborate on how science can create sleep materials that deliver the best experience possible.

× Expand Dow

The centre will be equipped with bespoke machinery, including a new foaming line from Laader Berg, CNC foam cutting machine, and pillow production machinery, enabling the creation and testing of materials for bedding comfort before they are sold to consumers.

The ComfortScience Centre of Excellence will enable the design of liquid formulations, which will be validated on the new machine lines, with final properties tested in the SleepStudio.

“Laader Berg was selected for this machine because of their excellent reputation in the industry for building slabstock machines of quality. The versatile ‘Maxfoam Concept PRO’ machine is equipped with world class technology, which will enable us to produce a wide range of polyurethane foam under similar conditions to our customers,” said Paul Cookson, Global Innovation Leader for SleepStudio, Dow.

“SleepStudio from Dow is a game-changing way to experience how value chain co-operation paired with scientific methodology can engineer absolute comfort. It is a collaborative meeting, education and demonstration space.”

The ComfortScience Centre of Excellence upgrade is expected to be complete by end 2019.