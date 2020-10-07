Dow welcomes the Vita Group to its RENUVA Mattress Recycling Program

The Vita Group, Europe’s leading flexible polyurethane foam solutions provider, and Dow (NYSE: Dow) have jointly announced the next stage of the RENUVA Mattress Recycling Program with a new collaboration for the production of flexible polyurethane (PU) foams made with RENUVA polyols – raw materials created from recycled mattress content.

Dow believes this milestone is a logical next step for the RENUVA Mattress Recycling Program journey, a circular economy initiative from Dow.

The RENUVA Mattress Recycling Program will demonstrate the possibility of closing the loop for post-consumer mattresses and the role of PU in a circular economy.

As previously announced, Eco-mobilier will supply post-consumer PU mattress foam for chemical recycling to the first industrial scale production plant operated by Orrion Chemicals Orgaform in France. The result of this process will be new polyols, ready for use in foam solutions.

The Vita Group will start using RENUVAPolyols at its production site of ICOA in Crancey, France in early 2021.

The RENUVA Mattress Recycling Program aims to recycle up to 200,000 mattresses a year in France and help address the problem of waste landfilling and incineration.

“The Vita Group is inspired to be partnering with Dow in the innovative RENUVA Program. Sustainability and innovation are integral to Vita’s culture, our purpose, and our values. We are committed to being pioneers in the development of a circular economy within our industry, where post-consumer flexible PU foams will be recycled into new raw materials for use in our manufacturing processes to produce new quality foams,” said Ian W. Robb, Group CEO for The Vita Group.

“We are proud to expand the RENUVA ecosystem by having Vita on board to produce flexible foam with RENUVA polyol. Their market experience and sustainability focus will help enable a faster industry realization of a circular economy for flexible polyurethane foams,” said Ana Carolina Haracemiv, EMEAI Commercial Vice President, Dow Polyurethanes.