DowDuPont releases semiconductor perflouropolymer

DowDuPont Transportation has released a perflouropolymer for semiconductor fabricating, in its Kalrez series.

The Kalrez 9600 is a high-purity perfluoroelastomer product that provides longer seal life by offering enhanced performance properties in an array of aggressive and emerging high-temperature plasma applications.

It has shown excellent ozone, ammonia, fluorine and oxygen radical resistance as well as ultralow outgassing and outstanding thermal stability. Kalrez 9600 has a cross-linking system and is coloured olive-green. It is especially suited in plasma deposition applications such as atomic layer deposition and chemical vapour deposition, as well as etch processes used to fabricate chips in the semiconductor industry.

Lakshmi Krishnamurthy, ‎DowDupont Market segment leader for Electronics, Energy and Material Handling, said: “Kalrez 9600 is an innovative product for the semiconductor fabricating industry and builds on the performance of Kalrez 9100 and Kalrez 9500. It offers longer seal life with better sealing functionality at higher temperatures in vacuum plasma processes. The DuPont Kalrez business is always looking for opportunities to innovate in ways that help our end-users and customers, and we’re pleased to be able to offer a sealing material that helps improve productivity, increase yield and reduce the total cost of ownership in semiconductor fabrication processes.”