DowDuPont Specialty Products Division introduces AHEAD initiative

DowDuPont Specialty Products Division is launching AHEAD (Accelerating Hybrid-Electric Autonomous Driving), a new initiative designed to bring customers solutions and material capabilities from across the new DuPont.

The company believes the market for electric/hybrid-electric vehicles is currently experiencing strong and sustained growth to bring innovative and holistic solutions to this market, including autonomous driving, connectivity and related infrastructure.

AHEAD will utilise adhesives, high-performance elastomers, engineered thermoplastics, fluids/specialty lubricants, electronic materials, high-performance fibres and safety materials to provide innovative solutions for battery pack components and assembly, thermal management and electric motors.

The initiative will also provide solutions in electrical applications for improved automation including driver assists and self-driving capabilities and support infrastructure.

“The creation of a dedicated team and offering targeting vehicle electrification, autonomy and connectivity makes sense for DuPont. It reinforces our history in transportation, our experience, expertise and broad differentiated portfolio of technology and solutions,” said Randy Stone, Business President, DuPont Transportation and Advanced Polymers.

“Our AHEAD approach builds on recent successes, and by pairing our leading material position with our unmatched capabilities in electronics, we can extend our market leadership in the vehicle electrification and supporting infrastructure space.”

DuPont plans to feature AHEAD technologies at several upcoming industry events beginning with the opening of our Silicon Valley Technology Center.