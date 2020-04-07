DP Seals provides ventilator parts for McLaren F1 to help fight coronavirus

Poole-based custom rubber seal manufacturer DP Seals is designing and manufacturing ventilator tooling and parts of the McLaren Formula 1 team as part of the coordinated response to scale up manufacturing.

The call for UK manufacturers to increase production of ventilators has seen a huge response with the government now partnering a number of leading manufacturing and engineering companies to build existing, modified, or newly designed ventilators.

Andrew Piper, Managing Director of DP Seals, said: “I’m really proud of British manufacturing coming together to do our part in fighting this terrible virus and that DP Seals are able to support such an important cause.”

“Our staff have been amazing in adapting to these very difficult circumstances.”