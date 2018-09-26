DQS certify Chem-Trend with aerospace certificate

The DQS, the German Certification Company for Management Systems, has certified Chem-Trend in accordance with EN 9100:2016, reflecting that the company has fulfilled the strict quality requirements for aeronautics suppliers.

To gain the EN 9100:2016 certification, the company demonstrated management processes that adhere to stringent requirements, such as strengthened process orientation and comprehensive documentation.

The new certification supersedes Chem-Trend's previous ISO 9001:2008 certification and replaces it with the new ISO 9001:2015 certification.

As the number of manufactured components made from composite materials is constantly increasing, efficient production is becoming increasingly important in aircraft construction, says the company.

“Complying with the highest quality standards has always been obligatory in the aeronautical industry. And as an innovative provider of release agents for composite materials, we want to aim high, together with our customers. The certification by DQS confirms that we are also fully compliant with even stricter requirements,” said Dr. Uwe Kaiser, Quality Manager at Chem-Trend.

“A DQS certification assures all parties that our quality management system fulfils the technical requirements for the respective standard in their entirety. This also benefits clients outside of the aeronautical industry.”