Dr. Jan Lösch appointed CFO at ALBIS PLASTIC

Dr. Jan Lösch will take over the role of Managing Director Finance and Administration (CFO) at ALBIS PLASTIC and the OTTO KRAHN Group, effective from 1 April 2019.

Lösch has previously held various management positions at the H.C. Starck Group, Elster Group, and E.ON and brings along an extensive amount of experience in all key finance functions, including finance, controlling, and accounting.

Philip O. Krahn, CEO of ALBIS PLASTIC, said: "We are pleased to have Dr. Lösch as a very experienced manager on board. He will support us in successfully shaping and implementing our ambitious growth plans as well as the strategic development of the group.”

Dr. Jan Lösch, added: "I am very much looking forward to playing a part in shaping it with immediate effect and to diving into a new industry after many years in the energy and metal industry."