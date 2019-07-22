Drainage innovation saves residents from temporary accommodation

Polypipe Building Services, the UK’s leading manufacturer of commercial drainage systems, has saved dozens of people in West Yorkshire from being moved into temporary accommodation.

Polypipe enabled residents at Carr House in Wakefield to remain in their homes during a major social housing refurbishment project by recommending the use of its best-in-class component fabrication and live stack replacement service.

Polypipe was approached by housing association Wakefield and District Housing to manufacture a solution to replace the 11-storey building’s aged and blocked cast iron internal soil stacks.

Wakefield and District Housing agreed to Polypipe’s live stack replacement solution to use 22 stacks of Terrain FUZE, manufactured offsite, as it would be easy to install and allowed the residents to remain in their homes during the refurbishment work.

Despite the challenges of replacing the stack in a high-rise property, they installation took ten days to complete.

Mark Wilkinson, Business Development Manager at Polypipe Building Services, said: “The residents were thrilled to be able to remain at home during the work. Nobody wants to be forced to relocate, which would have been a certainty without our live stack replacement solution.”

“We provided end-to-end support and advice, continually collaborating with the customer, to ensure they not only saved thousands in temporary relocation costs, but we delivered the most suitable solution for the job.”

Rob Findley, Assets Surveyor at Wakefield and District Housing, said: “We were incredibly impressed by the professionalism, innovation, and expertise of Polypipe.”

“Its live stack replacement service meant our residents didn’t have to be relocated during the installation, which was very much welcomed by everyone at Carr House.”