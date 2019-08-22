Dressage junior a horseshoe-in for future success with FANUC sponsorship

FANUC UK has shown its support to European dressage competitor Maddie Frewin, by sponsoring her for the fourth consecutive year.

16-year-old Frewin has been riding horses for over a decade at earlier this year competed for Great Britain at Exloo CDI, where she achieved the top GB score for the year.

Steve Capon, Technical Manager at FANUC UK, said: “Passion, enthusiasm, and drive are qualities which FANUC UK prides itself on, and Maddie possesses these in abundance.”

“She is a terrific individual, and we’re proud to be a sponsor on her journey. We’ve previously provided a tack locker, training radios, a competition hat, and this ear, we will be contributing some riding boots.”

Frewin said: “I’m hugely grateful to all my sponsors, and to receive continued help from FANUC is amazing. Their annual generosity provides me with the equipment needed to allow me to compete on a world stage, and I cannot thank them enough.”